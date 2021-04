Niagara is reporting 144 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with one new death.

Today's number marks the lowest Niagara has seen in the last four days, as numbers spiked over 100 cases a day at the start of the month.

The local death toll is now 370.

58 people are being treated in hospital in Niagara, 13 are in the ICU.

128,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.