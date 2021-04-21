One new death and 199 COVID cases reported in Niagara today

199 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara bringing the number of active cases across the region to over 2000.

One new death was also reported, bringing the death toll to 385.

71 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, 20 are in the ICU.

There have been 1600 confirmed variant cases locally.

142,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara.

Niagara Public Health tweeted out this message with today's update: