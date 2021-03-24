One new death and 53 new COVID infections in Niagara Wednesday

Niagara reported 53 new COVID-19 cases today, along with one new death.

The region's death toll now sits at 375.

There are 380 active cases across Niagara, with 18 outbreaks declared.

244 variant cases have been identified.

55,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara. A mass immunization clinic is now running in Welland vaccinating hundreds of people each day aged 75+.