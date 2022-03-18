One Niagara driver fails roadside test after St. Patrick's Day R.I.D.E checks

St. Patrick's Day drivers were relatively well behaved in Niagara.

Niagara Police releasing the results of R.I.D.E checks in St. Catharines and Thorold last night.

The NRP say they stopped 600 vehicles and just one driver failed a roadside test.

That driver had their vehicle towed and their licence was suspended for 90 days.

Police say two other drivers registered an "alert" on their test and had their licence suspended for three days.

Officials add that several tickets were handed out for various other traffic related offences.

