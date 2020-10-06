One Niagara MPP is calling on the Ford government to fix the quote 'testing mess.'

St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens says some local residents are waiting for up to four days just to get a call back from an assessment centre to make an appointment for a COVID-19 test.



She claims that over the weekend, the time to get a call back from Niagara assessment centres has doubled from up to two days to up to four days.

She also pointed out the delay in test results, saying some residents are waiting up to 12 days for their results.



“Doug Ford’s spin is not good enough,” said Stevens. “Mr. Ford, will you commit to fixing the mess that you made by investing in public health units so that they have the resources they need to increase their testing capacity?”



Stevens joins CKTB's Tom McConnell at 4:05pm.