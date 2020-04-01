One Niagara town is ready to start enforcing COVID-19 rules, and the fines are stiff

Niagara-on-the-Lake has announced fines for people not following the COVID-19 rules.

The town has set up a number for residents to report businesses who are price gauging or who are not practicing social distancing properly by continuing to have gatherings of more than five people.

You can contact Niagara-on-the-Lake By-law Enforcement by email (covidcomplaints@notl.com), phone (905-468-3266), or online complaint form.

While the town is asking that you not call 911, you are being advised to call the NRP @ 905-688-4111 after business hours.

To date, the Province has issued 15 Emergency Orders, and all of them are enforceable by NOTL by-law officers.

Fines range between $750-$1000.