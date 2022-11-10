One of Canada's oldest living WW2 vets shares his story with great grandson in Fort Erie

One of Canada's oldest surviving World War II veterans is sharing his story.

Burdett Sisler from Fort Erie was interviewed by his great grandson, Nathan, about his experience in the war.

Nathan asked how Sisler, now 107 years old, felt about the importance of Canadians marking Remembrance Day.

"Well you should remember the fellas that went to war and give thanks to those who gave their lives, so you could have a good time in Canada, the best country in the world."

Nathan also asked what it was like to be in World War II.

"I wasn't in where all the fighting and shooting was, but I did help them with the radar. I could tell if planes left Germany before they came anywhere near England. I was safe where I was. The people on the planes did all the work. I was just the back up."

Nathan and his great grandfather are 100 years apart in age.

