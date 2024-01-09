One of Niagara's largest employers set to host job fair

Niagara Parks is getting ready to host its annual job fairs.

People looking for seasonal and student positions across various departments ahead of the summer season can attend the first of three job fairs on Jan. 20th at Table Rock Centre.

Applicants are encouraged to register online in advance and bring copies of their resumes to the job fair events.

Jobs range from positions within retail and attractions, culinary services, including Niagara Parks’ restaurants, heritage sites, facility services, parking and transportation, golf operations and parks operations.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 20th.

Meantime, two other job fairs are scheduled for Saturday, March 2nd, and Saturday, April 13th.

All attendees at the job fair events will receive complimentary parking for the Falls Parking Lot located across from the Table Rock Centre.

Click here for more information.