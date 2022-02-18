One of the main convoy protest organizers, Pat King, has been arrested
One of the main convoy protest organizers, Pat King, has been arrested.
King posted a video of himself being arrested on Facebook Live.
In the video, an officer can be seen approaching his vehicle and informing him he's under arrest for counselling to commit mischief, counselling to obstruct police and counselling to disobey a court order.
The officer asks him to step out of the vehicle and King says he'd like to speak to his lawyer.
The officer says he'd like to make sure everything is safe and King responds that his hands are free and empty and he's always been safe.
King then tells the camera calmly that officers ``cornered'' him and he's being arrested, before the video ends.
AM Roundtable Bryan Rose and Martha J LockwoodAM Roundtable Bryan Rose and Martha J Lockwood
Get involved in the fight against human traffickingNot sure how you can get involved in the fight against human trafficking? National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is feb 22 2022. Parents, did you know you have an important role to play in protecting Niagara's youth against human trafficking? Tim talks to YWCA's Anti-Human Trafficking Program Manager, Kayla Mayer.
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, he watches bad movies so you don’t have to! Also catch---Last Call with Richard Crouse on Apple and Spotify. This week watching: *Dog (in theatres) *Uncharted (in theatres) *The Cursed (in theatres)