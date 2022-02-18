One of the main convoy protest organizers, Pat King, has been arrested.

King posted a video of himself being arrested on Facebook Live.

In the video, an officer can be seen approaching his vehicle and informing him he's under arrest for counselling to commit mischief, counselling to obstruct police and counselling to disobey a court order.

The officer asks him to step out of the vehicle and King says he'd like to speak to his lawyer.

The officer says he'd like to make sure everything is safe and King responds that his hands are free and empty and he's always been safe.

King then tells the camera calmly that officers ``cornered'' him and he's being arrested, before the video ends.

