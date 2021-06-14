One of the ways Niagara will celebrate Canada Day this year

The region is preparing to celebrate the country's birthday with 'Canada Day, the Niagara Way.'

Municipalities will be hosting a virtual and interactive Canada Day scavenger hunt, known as ‘Canada Day, the Niagara Way’ from June 25, 2021, to July 09, 2021.

The scavenger hunt will take place within the Niagara Region and will be executed through the Goosechase App.

Goosechase activities will focus on significant locations in each municipality and require either a check-in or a creative photo submission.

There will also be activities for those who wish to participate from their homes.

To participate, you need to download the Goosechase App for Apple or Android.

There are prizes to be won.