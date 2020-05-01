One outbreak ends at St. Catharines hospital

One of the COVID-19 outbreaks at the St. Catharines Hospital has ended.

Niagara Health's Infection Prevention and Control team says the outbreak on inpatient Unit 4A is over after 14 days with no evidence of further transmission and no new cases on the unit.

There is still one other outbreak at the hospital on inpatient unit 2A.

Six other facilities in Niagara are coping with outbreaks including Seasons Welland, Lundy Manor, Royal Rose Place, The Henley House, The Woodlands of Sunset, and Bethesda Community Services.