One person dead after high speed crash at the Peace Bridge
One person is dead after a high speed crash on the Peace Bridge.
Police say a vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the toll booth barrier just before midnight last night.
The driver of the car was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car caught fire and sustained significant damage.
Niagara Regional Police are still investigating the crash.
