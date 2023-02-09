One person in hospital as OPP investigate crash on the QEW in Grimsby
The Niagara bound QEW has reopened at Casablanca following a serious crash this morning.
OPP say the incident happened when an SUV ran into the back of a transport truck and then rolled into the ditch.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Collision: #QEW/Casablanca Niagara bound, SUV into back of transport truck, SUV rolled into ditch. Driver admitted to hospital. Non life threatening injuries, #NiagaraOPP investigating if alcohol was a factor. Expect to reopen lanes shortly. pic.twitter.com/OpiG6wnxDH— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 9, 2023