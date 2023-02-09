iHeartRadio
One person in hospital as OPP investigate crash on the QEW in Grimsby


The Niagara bound QEW has reopened at Casablanca following a serious crash this morning.

OPP say the incident happened when an SUV ran into the back of a transport truck and then rolled into the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

