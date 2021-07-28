iHeartRadio
One person in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after Stoney Creek shooting

CKTB - News - Hamilton Police

One person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton Police are on scene near Centennial Drive and the QEW.

A full update is expected within the next hour, but for now details are sparse.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Green Road to Mullen Road and Highway 8 to the escarpment while the investigation continues.

