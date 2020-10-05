One person sent to hospital, $500,000 damage after fire at St. Catharines condo building

The Fire Marshal will investigate a St. Catharines fire that sent one person to hospital and caused half a million dollars in damage.

The fire broke out Sunday night at 9:30 at 5 Wembly Drive, a low-rise, three-storey condominium.

It appears the fire started on the third floor of the building and quickly spread to the attic area.

The response of St. Catharines Fire Services comes as the City marks fire prevention week.

“While we have yet to determine the origin and cause of this fire, many fires, and fire related injuries can often be avoided,” said Fire Chief Jeff McCormick, adding, “for us resident safety is always the first priority, and a big part of that is educating our residents, not only on how to prevent fires, but how to respond should a fire start in their home.”