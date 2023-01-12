One person seriously hurt in explosion and fire at a hazardous waste facility in St. Catharines

St. Catharines Fire Services Chief Dave Upper says one person has been seriously injured after an explosion and a fire at a hazardous waste facility in the Port Weller area.

The blaze broke out at around 6:30 a.m. at a business at 20 Keefer Road with hazardous materials inside.

Fire crews are having issues getting close to the blaze due to the toxic smoke.

Multiple explosions were felt as the fire began.

Residents in the area are being asked to stay inside and Niagara police are evacuating residents within 400 metres of the blaze.

Evacuated residents are being taken to the St. Catharines Kiwanis Centre.

"If you live in the area outside of the Blossom/ Parkside/ Moes subdivision please shelter in place- close your windows and doors and turn off your furnace to avoid letting air get in. The MOE will be doing air monitoring in the area."

Crews have many roads in the area blocked off.

As a result of the industrial fire there are some school bus route cancellations and some significant delays this morning.

Families are asked to check the NSTS website for an updated list of service impacts: https://portal.nsts.ca/Cancellations.aspx

This story is developing and we will have more information as it becomes available.

ATTN. #StCatharines - Explosions - North End - Seaway Haulage Rd / Keefer Rd.



Working with @NiagaraEMS @STCFireServices



STAY indoors out of the smoke. Officers evacuating nearby homes and businesses.



Road Closusres. Stay out of the area.



More info. to come as available. pic.twitter.com/aw56CU7a1f — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) January 12, 2023