One person suffers life-threatening injuries in QEW crash as FE bound lanes remain closed in Lincoln

A collision has closed the QEW on a stretch of the highway in Lincoln this afternoon after a two-vehicle crash.

The QEW Fort Erie bound lanes at Victoria Ave are closed until Jordan Road.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. today near Jordan Road when OPP believe a minivan and a car collided in possibly a rear-end crash.

Six people were in the minivan, and one of the occupants has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Other passengers were also taken to hospital.

Toronto bound lanes are open, but running slow.

The OPP Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene investigating.

The closure is expected to remain in place for the next few hours, and alternate routes are also reported to be very busy.

Police are asking drivers to be patient as they work as quickly as possible to open some lanes.

