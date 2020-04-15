One person taken to hospital after Welland fire

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire in Welland.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at a residential building on King Street this morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam Eckhart says 11 people were living in the rooming house at the time.

So far the damage estimate is pegged at $500,000.

Some Welland residents living east of Plymouth Road were asked to close their windows and doors as heavy black smoke billowed from the fire.