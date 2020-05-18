One province scraps what's left of the 2020 school year another preps to reopen
Classes in Nova Scotia have been scrapped for the rest of the school year as the province continues its fight to stamp out COVID-19.
Health officials have eased some public health restrictions, however, directives around physical distancing and social gatherings remain in place.
Much like Ontario, trails and provincial and municipal parks can now reopen, but playground equipment remains off-limits
Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce has told parents that a decision on the future of our school year will be made early this week.
Meantime, in British Columbia schools are preparing for a brief return to class in June.
B-C is reopening public elementary, secondary and independent schools on a part-time basis, mainly as a dry run in advance of expected full-time openings in September.
Under their reopening plan, Grade 6 to 12 students will return one day per week while Kindergarten to Grade 5 students will be in class roughly every other day.
-
Anthony Annunziata - Tourism Partnership of NiagaraMatt talks to Anthony about his roll as a co-chair to the Tourism Leaders Panel as the provincial government looks to develop recovery plans for various sectors of the economy.
-
Harvey Bischoff - President of OSSTFMatt talks with Harvey about the contract the union has reached with the government and the impact Covid-19 played during negotiations.
-
Jim Diodati - Mayor of Niagara FallsMatt talks to Mayor Diodati about crowds gathering at the Falls this weekend.