One week left to sign up for free youth mental health event

There is one week left to sign up for a free mental health event for young people.

The city of St. Catharines Youth Collective is spearheading the virtual event featuring Paralympian Kevin Rempel.

Young people will be able to go to HopIn.com, move through a virtual venue, and talk to their peers and special presenters.

Rempel will be delivering a keynote address on resiliency.

He was involved in a 2006 motorcross accident and told he would never walk again, but he defied the odds and went on to earn a bronze medal for sledge hockey at the 2014 Sochi games.

More information on the June 18th event and reservations are available at bit.ly/STCYouthMatters.

Studies have shown the pandemic is weighing heavily on the minds of youth and Pathstone Mental Health has reported an increase in requests for help over the last year.