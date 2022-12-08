One woman dead, another injured in stabbing at Toronto subway station

A woman is dead and another is injured after a stabbing at a subway station in west Toronto.

Toronto police say officers responded to calls about a person assaulting and stabbing people on the eastbound subway platform at High Park station just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

They say two women were found with stab wounds and were taken to hospital.

Const. Shannon Whitehead says one of the two victims has died and the other has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

She says she cannot confirm the ages of the victims.

Whitehead says one man has been arrested.