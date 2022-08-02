Ongoing vandalism at the Canada Summer Games mountain bike course in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are investigating vandalism at the Canada Summer Games Mountain Bike Course.

Police were first called to the course, located in the Glenridge and Western Hill area of St. Catharines, on July 9th after 20-25 trees were cut down.

Officers believe the motive was to alter the course route.

On July 19th, a large tree stump was located in the landing area of a jumping platform and tree branches were bent across the path.

A few days after that broken glass and nails were discovered across the bicycle course.

Police have added extra patrols and are warning the public that anyone caught vandalizing the course will face criminal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator, Constable Luke Lindley of the CORE Unit at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009659.