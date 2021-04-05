Online community supports Niagara Falls pizza place following criticism of mandatory mask policy

A Niagara Falls pizza shop is getting support online after posting a sign saying 'no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service. No conspiracy.'

The sign at Zappi's Pizza garnered some attention on Reddit over the weekend after a screenshot of an email riddled with spelling mistakes was posted criticizing the sign and claiming it infringed on the 'bill of rights.'

Although the Canadian Bill of Rights was considered groundbreaking when introduced in 1960 by the Diefenbaker government, it has since largely been superseded by the 1982 Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Owner Al Zapatelli simply asks people to respect each other.

"A 16 year old cashier does not have to argue with a 50 year old man to wear a mask. It's the law. It's what we do."

While the initial email also claimed it is unlawful for the business to refuse entry to people who do not wear masks, the official stance of the Ontario Human Rights Code states mask requirements do not cause concern under the code due to the need to ensure safety of staff and other patrons.

The OHRC recommends offering curbside pickup to allow a person who cannot wear a mask for a legitimate reason to still access services.

The response to the screenshot on Reddit has been largely in-favour of Zappi's Pizza