Online learning programs start today for students across Ontario

Classes are starting up again for students across Ontario, but in a digital form.

Teachers will be leading online learning programs using live and pre-recorded lessons, but there will likely be some challenges to overcome.

District School Board of Niagara staff have posted photos of some of the tech distribution that took place late last week to make sure all students had access to the equipment they needed to learn from home.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has asked parents to lend a hand, especially to younger students who may find the transition difficult.

All Ontario public schools will remain closed to students until at least May 4th.

But government officials caution they will be re-evaluating the proposed re-opening date as it draws closer.