Online luring and extortion cases rise across the country

New statistics show that police-reported extortion cases in Canada rose by nearly 300 per cent in the last decade and the crime swelled online during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Crime data released by Statistics Canada Tuesday also showed an increase in the non-consensual distribution of intimate images and harassing communications.



Stephen Sauer, the director of Cybertip.ca, a national tipline for reporting online child sexual abuse, says the problem has continued to worsen.



The tipline saw a 120 per cent increase in reports of online luring between January and June, and is now seeing 300 online extortion cases a month.



Sauer says the number of people being targeted is also likely higher but many don't report it out of a sense of embarrassment or shame, especially when its children.



Lianna McDonald, executive director of the Winnipeg-based Canadian Centre for Child Protection which runs Cybertip, says the numbers should be a wakeup call for the government to swiftly impose regulatory guardrails around the technology industry.