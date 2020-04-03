Online petition gaining steam to name America's top medical expert the Sexiest Man Alive

A petition to name the man at the forefront of the American fight against COVID-19 the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ is gaining steam.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been attracting fans as he provides Americans with the latest information on the outbreak.

So far there has been a doughnut made in his honour and a booblehead is in the works.

But now, almost 4,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to bestow the iconic title from People’s Magazine on the doctor.

However, it’s not all roses for the US’s top medical expert.

Fauci is expected to get a security details due to the number of death threats he has received since the pandemic began.

Some Canadian health experts are also feeling the love.

A Twitter account have been set up to praise Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa’s fashionable scarf choices.

And fans of BC’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry even composed a parody of a song from the smash hit musical Hamilton in her honour.

Dear Theodosia was rewritten to praise the top doc.