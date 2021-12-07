Online poll shows support for closing Canadian borders and boosters

More than four in five respondents to an online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say they support closing the Canadian border to travellers coming from countries where the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is present.



Sixty-eight per cent say they would approve of reintroducing restrictions in Canada like social distancing and temporary lockdowns for certain public places and certain activities.



A majority of respondents say they are in favour of possibly closing Canada's border with the United States for a period of time.



Seventy-eight per cent say they would support the Canadian government accelerating plans to introduce a ``booster'' or third dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines to certain populations.



In response to the detection of Omicron, Canada quickly put in place travel measures, including banning visitors who have recently travelled through 10 African countries, to curb the spread.



The poll of 1,547 Canadians conducted between Friday and Sunday cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered truly random samples.