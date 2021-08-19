Online scavenger hunt will be held in Niagara Aug 27-Sept 6

An online scavenger hunt will be launched in Niagara next week in the hopes of getting residents safely outdoors to rediscover their community.

Teams from the City of St. Catharines, Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Niagara Falls, Welland, Pelham, West Lincoln, Lincoln, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Thorold, Grimsby and the Niagara Parks Commission are joining together to host 'Reconnect to Rediscover Niagara' from Aug. 27th to Sept. 6.

The hunt, hosted on the GooseChase app, invites Niagara residAents from across the region to reconnect with their neighbouring municipalities and rediscover the rich natural landscapes and history they offer.

Using the app participants will be invited to snap photos or videos as they explore locations and attractions across Niagara to complete missions, each mission completed will net points, with participants able to track their progress against others.

“It adds a bit of fun, friendly competition while inviting residents to get out and enjoy all Niagara has to offer. We’ve all been trying to stay home as much as possible, but as restrictions slowly lift, we want our residents to reconnect with their neighbouring communities and truly enjoy all of Niagara,” said St. Catharines community and events coordinator Andrea Connelly-Miele.

More than 20 missions are planned, including exploring the Friendship Trail in Port Colborne; checking out an armored vehicle at the Lake Street Armoury in St. Catharines; Niagara Parks Power Station trivia; and more.

Prizes will be awarded.

