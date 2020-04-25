Online tribute to Nova Scotia

While physical distancing rules prevented in-person gatherings, Canada came together online Friday to mourn with Nova Scotia, and to remember the 22 victims of last weekend's killing rampage in the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Julie Payette and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby were among those to pay tribute, sharing their condolences from their homes during the virtual vigil.

The 90-minute event included Nova Scotia musicians Natalie MacMaster, George Canyon and Classified, whose performances were streamed online and broadcast on C-T-V and several radio stations