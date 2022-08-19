Only 3 days left for the Canada Summer Games before a wrap-up party in Niagara Falls Sunday

There are only three days of competition left in the Canada Summer Games in Niagara.

Lots of finals were be held today tomorrow and Sunday as the Games wrap up at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The 13 for 13 Festival will be held in Welland at the Merritt Park and Amphitheatre celebrating Quebec.

Grimsby will celebrate all things from PEI on Saturday at the Peach King Arena.

The Games will wrap up Sunday with the closing ceremonies being held at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls from 7:50 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Unlike the Opening Ceremony, admission into the Closing Ceremony will be free and open to the public.

Representatives of the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games will be on hand to accept the traditional handover of the Official Canada Games Flag, paying tribute to the next Canada Games that will be taking place in six months.