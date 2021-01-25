Only 54% of Niagara's big box stores in compliance with COVID safety measures

Niagara's big box stores need to do a better job at meeting the province's health and safety guidelines for battling COVID-19.

That's what Labour Minister Monte McNaughton had to say after a provincial enforcement blitz this weekend in Niagara discovered some unfortunate statistics.

"There's more work to be done, I don't think businesses can do enough right now to protect the health and safety of workers and prevent COVID from entering work places. On Saturday and Sunday in the Niagara Region our Minister of Labour Inspectors and other enforcement offiers went to 125 big box stores in the region, and found unfortunately only 54 per cent compliance."

McNaughton says the biggest issues found were inproper screening protocols at the entrances for customes coming in.

They also found a number of stores didn't even have safety plans in place to prevent COVID in the workplace.

Businesses were told months ago to put safety plans in place to prevent COVID from coming into various work places in Ontario.

McNAughton says a total of 22 tickets were issued as well as 5 provincial orders.