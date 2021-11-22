Only 8 new cases of COVID reported today, after 44 infections confirmed over the weekend in Niagara
Only eight new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Niagara today.
No new deaths have been announced, leaving the death toll at 439.
There are 235 active cases in the region.
Over the weekend, 44 new infections were confirmed in the region.
14 people are being treated in hospital for the virus, three are in the ICU.
7 of the patients are vaccinated, and 7 are not.
All patients are over the age of 65.
-
AM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Brandon CurrieAM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Brandon Currie
-
Ma's Restaurant Fire TragedyTim talks to Fire Chief Dave Upper about the fire at Ma Chinese Cuisine Restaurant at 123 Geneva Street Saturday which injured one man and killed another.
-
view from the drive thru - Do young people hate sports?view from the drive thru - Do young people hate sports?