Only 8 new cases of COVID reported today, after 44 infections confirmed over the weekend in Niagara

Only eight new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths have been announced, leaving the death toll at 439.

There are 235 active cases in the region.

Over the weekend, 44 new infections were confirmed in the region.

14 people are being treated in hospital for the virus, three are in the ICU.

7 of the patients are vaccinated, and 7 are not.

All patients are over the age of 65.