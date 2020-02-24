Only French language students in Niagara impacted by strikes this week

It looks like two teachers’ unions are taking a bit of a break when it comes to strike action.

Earlier Monday, the Ontario Elementary Teachers’ Federation announced a pause in its rotating strike days, at least for now.

Union President, Sam Hammond says he's put the province ``on notice'' that the union will begin a new phase of strikes if a new contract has not been reached by March 6th.

Hammond isn't providing any details of the possible escalation, but isn't ruling out a full strike.

The Ontario Catholic Teachers Association came out with a similar stance tonight saying that administrative job action will continue as they consider further strike action.

One union has decided to continue with a walk out, as Ontario’s french-language teachers announcing a strike on Thursday February 27th that will impact Niagara.

Today, the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) announced on Twitter that they will resume job action. That means french-lauguage schools in Niagara will be closed.

OSSTF will conduct a walk out this week at some boards, but Niagara is not impacted.