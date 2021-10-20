Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed at House of Commons

Parliament isn't due to resume until November 22nd, but the rules are already being made for how the House of Commons will handle attendance by members of Parliament during the pandemic.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet agreed Tuesday that only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter the Commons precinct.



And soon after their phone call, the all-party board of internal economy decided the same.



The edict includes MPs' staff, administration employees, journalists, parliamentary business visitors, contractors and consultants