Only minor injuries after crash closes Mountain Road

Only minor injuries are being reported after a crash closed a section of Mountain Road in Niagara Falls for a few hours.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon when a crash involving three vehicles sent one of them into three hydro poles.

Niagara Police say a 61 year old driver hit one vehicle from behind and then drove past it.

That is when he crashed into another vehicle going the opposite direction sending it into the hydro poles.

One driver was sent to hospital with minor injuries, one was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and the third driver was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1022200.

