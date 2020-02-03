Only one driver nabbed in Super Bowl RIDE check
One driver will have to find another way around town after the Niagara Regional Police conducted Super Bowl RIDE checks.
Officers were out in Thorold and St. Catharines last night, stopping around 450 vehicles.
Eight drivers were asked for breath samples, but only one novice driver received a licence suspension for drinking before climbing behind the wheel.
Six additional tickets were handed out throughout the night for various traffic related offences.
