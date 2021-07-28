Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in Niagara today

Only one new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Niagara.

No new deaths have been reported.

The number of confirmed Delta variant cases has risen to 61, although officials believe there are more cases which haven't yet been lab confirmed.

614,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara, with 69.7% of residents with one dose and 58.5% with both.

Three people remain in hospital in Niagara, with one in the ICU.

Across Ontario, 158 new COVID-19 cases, and four deaths from the virus were announced today.

The numbers are based on 20,527 tests.

The latest provincial update shows that 99.5% of all COVID-19 ICU admissions from mid-June to mid-July were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Nearly 96% of related deaths were in the same group.

81% of Ontarians have one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 69% are fully vaccinated.