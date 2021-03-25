Only one Niagara community ranked top 'friendliest' in Canada

Niagara-on-the-Lake has been ranked as one of the friendliest towns in Canada.

According to Expedia users, Niagara-on-the-Lake is ranked the third friendliest town in Canada for 2021.

Described as “quaint,” Niagara-on-the-Lake received the third highest percentage of positive traveller reviews mentioning words such as, “friendly, friendliest, amiable” from January 2019 to December 2020.

While Niagara-on-the-Lake has 17,500 permanent residents, it welcomes millions of visitors each year.

“It has been my experience that those who call Niagara-on-the-Lake home, the ‘locals’ if you will, are some of the most kind, generous, and community-minded individuals I’ve ever known,” stated Lord Betty Mayor Disero. “We’ve all experienced a variety of challenges this past year and I am proud to say that our Niagara-on-the-Lake community has remained warm, hospitable, and friendly to one another and to those who have had the pleasure of visiting our small Town.”

Similar to 2020, Town Staff will be returning to the Heritage District on Saturdays and Sundays to assist with crowd control and to remind those in high-traffic areas to maintain a safe physical distance of two metres whenever possible and, if not possible, to wear a mask.

“I am hopeful that during this coming tourist season, residents and visitors will be able to safely enjoy the wonderful attractions, heritage and culture, and distinct beauty of Niagara-on-the-Lake,” Disero added.

