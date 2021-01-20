Only residents of Niagara's long-term care homes will get first COVID vaccine shot, staff must wait
Another change to Niagara's vaccination plan with new advice that only residents of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes get the first dose.
Officials with Niagara Health say the Ontario government has provided direction today to all hospitals and public health units in Ontario to pause administration of all first doses of vaccine, except for residents of long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes.
This 'interim direction' is in response to this week’s news of reductions in supply of the Pfizer vaccine.
The provincial government is directing that scheduled second dose vaccinations proceed at this time.
The change in scheduling of first doses will take place effective end of day today.
It means appointments scheduled for Thursday and Friday of this week will be postponed and rebooked on a priority basis.
Inauguration Day in the U.S/Inauguration of Joseph R. BidenMatt Holmes Speaks with Renan Levine – Professor in the Department of Political Science University of Toronto Scarborough regarding Inauguration Day in the U.S
Inauguration Day in the U.S.AMatt Holmes Speaks with Paul Hamilton - Associate Professor Political Science Department Brock University regarding the Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden
Lifting Lockdown Measures When Cases Fall to One Thousand or Less a DayMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Ahmad Firas Khalid – Health Policy PhD Graduate and Queen Elizabeth Scholar McMaster University regarding lifting lockdown measures when cases fall to one thousand or less and vaccine roll out