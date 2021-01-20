Only residents of Niagara's long-term care homes will get first COVID vaccine shot, staff must wait

Another change to Niagara's vaccination plan with new advice that only residents of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes get the first dose.

Officials with Niagara Health say the Ontario government has provided direction today to all hospitals and public health units in Ontario to pause administration of all first doses of vaccine, except for residents of long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes.

This 'interim direction' is in response to this week’s news of reductions in supply of the Pfizer vaccine.

The provincial government is directing that scheduled second dose vaccinations proceed at this time.

The change in scheduling of first doses will take place effective end of day today.

It means appointments scheduled for Thursday and Friday of this week will be postponed and rebooked on a priority basis.