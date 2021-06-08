iHeartRadio
Only stores with exterior street facing entrances will open to in-person shopping on Friday

pen centre

Ontario is moving into 'Step One' of its reopening plan Friday, but that doesn't mean all stores are allowed to open their doors to in-person shopping.

Stores without an exterior entrance, such as stores within malls, will have to continue offering curbside pick-up.

The Pen Centre has announced that their non-essential retail stores with exterior street facing entrances will reopen to in-person shopping (capacity limit 15%) Friday including HomeSense, Urban Barn, Hudson's Bay and Sleep & Dream.

Essential stores at the St. Catharines mall including Walmart, Zehrs, and Shoppers Drug Mart will be allowed to sell non-essential items as of Friday as well.

Boston Pizza & Kelseys Original Roadhouse Patio's will also reopen to a max. of 4 people per table.

The mall's food court is open for take out only.

