Only stores with exterior street facing entrances will open to in-person shopping on Friday

Ontario is moving into 'Step One' of its reopening plan Friday, but that doesn't mean all stores are allowed to open their doors to in-person shopping.

Stores without an exterior entrance, such as stores within malls, will have to continue offering curbside pick-up.

The Pen Centre has announced that their non-essential retail stores with exterior street facing entrances will reopen to in-person shopping (capacity limit 15%) Friday including HomeSense, Urban Barn, Hudson's Bay and Sleep & Dream.

Essential stores at the St. Catharines mall including Walmart, Zehrs, and Shoppers Drug Mart will be allowed to sell non-essential items as of Friday as well.

Boston Pizza & Kelseys Original Roadhouse Patio's will also reopen to a max. of 4 people per table.

The mall's food court is open for take out only.