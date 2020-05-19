ONroute continues to support our trucking community

ONroute is extending its “Keep ON Trucking” initiative and will offer truck drivers a free coffee every Wednesday starting tomorrow through to Canada Day.

Company CEO Melanie Teed-Murch says “We have been proud to support our trucking community as they worked tirelessly to keep Ontario moving over the past two months. We want to extend our support and gratitude as they continue to help Ontario as we gradually re-start our economy.”

Truck drivers can receive a free medium coffee/beverage at all 23 ONroute locations every Wednesday until July 1st.