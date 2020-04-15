ONroute extends free coffee offer for truck drivers

ONroute locations will continue offering their thanks to truck drivers with free coffee every Wednesday.

Truckers can grab a free cup of coffee every Wednesday until May 13th as they work to keep Canada’s supply chains moving.

ONroute CEO Melanie Teed-Murch says there was such a phenomenal response to last week’s offer that they decided to ‘Keep ON Trucking.’

All drivers need to do to claim the free coffee is provide proof of a trucking license or association membership.