ONroute giving free coffee to truckers tomorrow

If you know a truck driver working hard to keep Canada’s supply chains moving – pass this along!



ONroute locations will be giving truckers free coffee tomorrow to show their appreciation for the tireless work they do.

All ONroute locations will be taking part.

Truck drivers just need to provide a form of proof such as a trucking licence or association membership.

CEO of ONroute Melanie Teed-Murch says, “We have the opportunity to serve our trucking and supply chain sectors and hope that this small token of appreciation demonstrates our gratitude for the many ways they are helping our province and country during this challenging time.”

The gesture comes after some businesses decided to close their facilities to truckers amid COVID-19 fears.

Last week, the Ford government promises all ONroute locations would stay open to give the vital workers a place to grab a bite to eat and take a rest.