OnStar helps OPP nab driver of stolen vehicle
OnStar getting the credit for helping bust a driver on the QEW over the weekend.
OPP were called in after OnStar began tracking a stolen car from the Hamilton/Burlington area on Saturday.
The owner of the vehicle was able to provide real time updates to police who tracked the vehicle to the Garden City Skyway in St. Catharines.
Officers then boxed the vehicle in and with the help of OnStar were able to remotely slow it down without the power of the driver.
A 33-year-old man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines