OnStar helps OPP nab driver of stolen vehicle

OnStar getting the credit for helping bust a driver on the QEW over the weekend.

OPP were called in after OnStar began tracking a stolen car from the Hamilton/Burlington area on Saturday.

The owner of the vehicle was able to provide real time updates to police who tracked the vehicle to the Garden City Skyway in St. Catharines.

Officers then boxed the vehicle in and with the help of OnStar were able to remotely slow it down without the power of the driver.

A 33-year-old man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.