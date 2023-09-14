Ont. drug and alcohol overdose deaths almost doubled during pandemic, researchers say

A new report says the number of accidental drug and alcohol deaths almost doubled in Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Ontario Drug Policy Research Network and Public Health Ontario say almost 3,000 people died from drug or alcohol toxicity in 2021, compared to nearly 1,600 people in 2018.



Senior author Tara Gomes says that's an average of eight deaths every day in 2021.



She says the number of deaths involving multiple substances surpassed deaths from one substance alone.



Those substances include opioids, stimulants such as cocaine or meth, benzodiazepines and alcohol.



Gomes says the health-care system needs to be able to help people who use different types of drugs not just opioids.