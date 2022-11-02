Ont. education talks won't proceed unless strike cancelled: Lecce

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he won't negotiate the details of a counter offer from the Canadian Union of Public Employees' education workers unless they cancel plans to strike on Friday.

The 55,000 workers such as early childhood educators, educational assistants and custodians plan to walk off the job Friday, despite looming legislation that would make it illegal.

The Ontario government has introduced a bill - and is hoping to pass it this week - to impose a contract on the education workers and ban them from striking upon threat of steep fines.

CUPE negotiators presented a counter-offer late Tuesday night in response to the imposed contract terms in the legislation, but Lecce suggested today it may not spur a renewed round of talks.

He is telling them, ``Take the strike off the table and let's talk.''

The union has not provided details of its new proposal.