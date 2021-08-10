Ont gov. urging people to focus less on daily case counts and more on hospitalizations and ICU admin

Ontario's chief medical officer of health writes in a Toronto Star op-ed that growing COVID-19 case counts won't have the same meaning now as during previous waves, due to high rates of vaccinations.

Dr. Kieran Moore says the breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people tend to be milder.

The Health Ministry is now comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated cases and hospital admissions on its daily reporting website.

Roughly 80 per cent of Ontario's new cases are in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people.

The new framing of COVID-19 data comes as Ontario records more than 300 cases for the fifth day in a row.

