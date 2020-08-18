ONT. resuming hearing tests for newborn babies

The province is resuming universal testing to screen newborns for hearing loss, after the practice was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario government says it's providing 3.8 million dollars to support the Infant Hearing Program as in-person services begin again.

It says the additional investment will increase audiology capacity by hiring audiologists and increasing referrals for hearing checks.

Infants who are identified as having hearing loss are then referred to a specialist.