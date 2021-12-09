Ont. science table recommends weekly rapid tests in schools, workplaces in some areas

Ontario's group of expert advisers on COVID-19 is recommending health officials implement voluntary rapid testing in settings such as schools and workplaces in areas that reach a certain level of infection.

The science advisory table is advising public health units or neighbourhoods where new COVID-19 cases are near 50 per million people per day, and where there is sustained exponential growth, to carry out weekly voluntary screening of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people in elementary schools.

It says health officials in those areas could also deploy rapid antigen tests in workplaces and congregate settings.

The science table says that if a health unit or area's new daily cases approach 250 per million people per day, ``weekly testing is likely not frequent enough to reduce spread effectively.''

The group says that in that case, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people should undergo rapid testing two to three times a week.

It notes public health units in that situation may also want to look into voluntary testing of fully vaccinated people at the same frequency.

