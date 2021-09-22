Ontarians expressing frustration as provincial COVID-19 vaccination website is down for maintenance

Some frustration for people trying to print off vaccine receipts this morning as the provincial website is down.

Ontario's proof-of-vaccination system comes into effect today, requiring patrons to show their vaccine receipts and government issued ID to access some non-essential services.

However, anyone who had planned to print off or save a PDF copy of their receipt through the Ontario government's website was greeted by an error message this morning.

The website was unavailable through the early morning, with text stating , "We'll be back soon! This service is currently down for maintenance." As of 8 a.m. the site was available.

A notice at the bottom of the page says the COVID-19 vaccination website may be unavailable each week for maintenance from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.